Stay aware of heat-related illnesses during extreme temperatures

(WMC) – According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than six hundred people die each year because of heat exposure. It can only take 10 to 15 minutes for a person's body temperature to rise to 106 degrees, which can cause heat stroke.

Just this weekend a high school football referee passed out during a football game at Whitehaven High School.

Officials say the referee appeared to suffer from heat exhaustion, despite drinking water and taking breaks all day. The referee is expected to be okay.

There are a number of heat stroke warning signs to look out for including a strong pulse, dizziness, confusion, and unconsciousness.

If you see one of the warning signs, you should immediately call 911.

Children and seniors are most vulnerable to hot conditions, so remember never leave children, the elderly, or pets in the car.

Wear loose-fitting clothes and drink plenty of water.

