Home hit by 40 rounds of gunfire, no one injured

(WMC) - The hunt is on for whoever terrorized a Memphis couple, shooting at their home dozens of times.

It happened in the 4000 block of Knob Drive in Frayser early Monday morning. According to police, there were at least 40 bullet holes outside and inside the home. Now the big question is why someone would do this.

More than 20 years ago, WMC Action News 5 was part of a Home For The Holiday's project that helped Memphians in need get their own homes.

Back in 1988, Reginald Johnson was one of those recipients and early Monday morning Johnson's home became a crime scene.

"I say about 40 rounds, and they picked up most of the shell casing out there in the street," said Johnson.

Johnson says he and his wife were in a back bedroom when gunfire erupted.

"Man I'm telling you it was just like a war zone," added Johnson. "The house full of dust from the sheet rock in the house, it was devastating."

A war zone where a number of his appliances became casualties.

"Yeah, my TV. They destroyed the TV on the wall, hit the TV, computer, stove, microwave all of that in the house. All appliances," noted Johnson.

Johnson says what's puzzling is he has no idea who fired the shots or why his house was targeted.

"No, I don't have no idea who did it or what but I don't know what's going on. This; I don't know what going on. I just heard the shots and we got up looked and called the police."

Police investigating the shootings collected evidence but they still need the community's help. If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH or visit the Crime Stoppers website: http://memphis.crimestoppersweb.com/.