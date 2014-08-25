Sentencing postponed for former MPD officer convicted of rape

(WMC) – A judge postponed sentencing for a former Memphis police officer convicted of using police equipment to find and rape a woman.

Aaron Reinsberg was convicted of two counts of rape stemming from an attack in January 2013.

Investigators say Reinsberg used his personal cell phone to access the county's law enforcement database. He then tracked his victim's address and went to her home where he raped her.

At his sentencing hearing Monday, the judge did not have a psycho-sexual evaluation report. That report would show the judge Reinsberg's sexual profile.

The judge will hear this case again September 30th at 9 a.m.

