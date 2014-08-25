4-year-old recovers after being accidentally shot by brother

Gun locks can help avoid situations where children find and accidentally fire a gun. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Charles Sanders charged for leaving a gun where a child could get to it. (Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

(WMC) - A 4-year-old girl is bandaged up after her 2-year-old brother accidentally shot her in the foot.

Investigators say the children found a gun under the couch and started playing with it.

Deputies arrested Charles Sanders. He lives at the house, located in the 1500 block of Bridgewater Road, and he's the one who brought the gun home and left it under the couch.

"She wasn't severely hurt, so we're thankful for that," Sergeant Mickey Keaton of the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said.

The Department of Children Services is investigating this case.

Charles Sanders is charged with child abuse and neglect as well as reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

He told investigators that he brought the gun home and put it under the sofa. He says he did not tell the children's mother.

"They're your children. It's up to you to keep them safe," Keaton said. "You've got to secure your weapons in places that are not common for the children to go to, and underneath the couch in the living room, that's a place where my kids drop stuff all the time. That's not a good place to store your weapon by any means."

Keaton suggests gun owners invest in gun locks and smart storage devices. For more gun safety tips, click here.



Sanders is out of jail on a $50,000 bond. He and the children's mother said they did not want to comment at this time.