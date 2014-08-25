A Better Mid-South: Officers and other public servants who care

A group of Memphis police officers spent Wednesday cleaning up blight in the city.

(WMC) - A group of Memphis police officers spent Wednesday cleaning up blight in the city. The officers were along South Third Street and Western Park Drive cleaning the community they vowed to serve and

Editorial by Tracey Rogers, Action News 5 general manager:



(WMC) - A police officer who does something wrong or breaks the law will grab the headlines every time.

And I'll admit it: those headlines get my attention, and I'm sure they do yours as well.

How often is it, though, that a police officer doing something right gets that same kind of attention from both the media and the citizens in our community.

Sadly, not that often.

That's why I was proud to see an effort by a group of Memphis police officers that did get attention.

Recently, officers worked to clean up some of the neighborhoods they serve and protect everyday.

The police department teamed up with solid waste, city and Shelby County code enforcement and the health department to get rid of blight on streets that connect to South Third in Memphis.

Crews used mowers, sling blades, and hoes to chop down tall grass.

They're doing it to get rid of eyesores and deter additional crime and dumping in the future.

Officers and other public servants who care are making this A Better Mid-South.

