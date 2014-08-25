MEM lands new flights from Southwest, Frontier airlines

(WMC) - Southwest Airlines will add one non-stop flight to appeal to spring breakers.

The flight will start March 6 and go from Memphis to Orlando, Florida.

"We are excited to add flight options during spring break, which is one of the year's busiest travel periods," Scott Brockman, president of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority, said.

The flight will depart Memphis and Orlando every day during the season. This is in addition to the one non-stop flight that is currently in service.

Memphis to Orlando:

Departure 10:20 a.m. - Arrival 1:15 p.m.

Departure 2:45 p.m. - Arrival 5:35 p.m.

Orlando to Memphis:

Departure 10:25 a.m. - Arrival 11:35 a.m.

Departure 5:10 p.m. - Arrival 6:20 p.m.

Additionally, Frontier Airlines is promoting new flights added to its schedule at Memphis International. Flights for as low as $39 each way.

The airliner will add six weekly flights between Memphis and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport beginning October 26.

Click here to learn more about Frontier flights.