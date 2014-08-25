Armed suspect on the run in S. Memphis

(WMC) – Memphis police are looking for a suspect who ran from officers as they were trying to serve a warrant Monday afternoon.

Investigators say two men drove to the area near Southside Park on South Parkway in South Memphis.

Police have arrested the driver, and they tried to pick up the other man when he ran to the area of South Parkway and Mcmillan Street.

It is unclear what crime the man is accused of doing, but police say he is possibly armed with an AR-15.

He was not in custody as of Monday night.

