Caught on camera: Erratic driver sways across I-240

(WMC) - Two men driving on Interstate 240 near Poplar Avenue around Monday afternoon saw something they couldn't believe: a driver was slamming into a concrete barrier on one side of the road and then to the other.

Farther up the road the driver ran into orange barrels.

Passenger Drew Smith pulled out his phone and started recording. He and the driver weren't sure what they were seeing. They wondered was the driver drunk or was there another problem? They considered calling police, but they weren't sure if it was a 911 kind of call.

The person driving erratically took and exit ramp, and it not clear what happened after that.



Memphis police say if you see someone driving erratically, stay at a safe distance and take notice of the vehicle details and the license plate number. If you decide to follow the driver, don't get close and call 911.

List: What Memphis Police Department says to do

First, stay as far away from the other vehicle as possible.

Second, do not try to pass the vehicle or signal the driver to pull over. Doing so could result in a collision.

Third, take notice of the license plate number of the driver along with details of the vehicle including make, model and color. However, make sure you don't compromise your own safety trying to obtain this information.

Finally, pull over and call 911. Give the exact location of the vehicle, including the name of the road or cross streets and the direction the vehicle is traveling. Give a complete description of the vehicle and the manner in which the vehicle is being driven. If you choose to follow the driver, stay at a safe distance and make sure you do not put yourself in harms way.

It is important to know the kinds of signs to look for in determining an incidence of driving under the influence. If you see a driver doing any of these unordinary things, contact the proper authorities (911, local police, state sheriffs, etc.) immediately:

• Appearing to be drunk based on gestures, behavior, stance, or posture

• Weaving and/or swerving

• Hitting an object or another vehicle

• Driving off the road

• Driving with the windows rolled down in cold weather

• Passing recklessly

• Braking excessively

• Braking late and abruptly for signs and signals

• Accelerating speed quickly

• Not staying in one lane

• Overturning or making very wide turns

• Speeding excessively or driving way under the limit

• Following too close

• Not turning on headlights at night

• Not using directionals

• Not turning on wipers when it's raining

When calling, be prepared to quickly tell the dispatcher the following:

• Location of the incident

• Direction the vehicle was heading

• Make, model, and color of the car

• License plate number of the vehicle

Drinking and driving can lead to a life threatening situation. If anyone feels that they have witnessed a drunk driver who it is danger of hurting themselves or anyone else, the caller should call 911. If the situation is not an emergency, the caller can call 545-COPS.

