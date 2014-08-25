Mid-South man charged in death of girlfriend's 7-month-old

(WMC) - A Benton County, Tenn. man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse of a 7-month-old infant.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the child's mother called 911 on August 22 to report that her son was unresponsive. The child was then transported to Camden General Hospital, where he or she was pronounced dead.

Arrest warrants were issued for 25-year-old Westlee Yates, the mother's boyfriend, on Monday. He was arrested without incident.

Yates is currently being held in Benton County Jail without bond.

