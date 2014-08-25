Chris McDaniel: When does it stop?

The heated and controversial race for Miss. Republican Senator ended with a victory for six-term incumbent Thad Cochran, who won against conservative tea party challenger Chris McDaniel in the runoff election Tuesday.

(WMC) - Republican voters are pouring into the polls for one of the most heated primary elections in the country. Six-term Senator Thad Cochran is up against Tea Party favorite Chris McDaniel. Today's

At the event, McDaniel passed a basket to help cover his legal fees. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - The relentless campaign to overturn the results of a United States senate runoff election in Mississippi moved north of Stateline Road Monday night.

About 100 people, many from DeSoto County, came to hear State Senator Chris McDaniel at Jason's Deli near Poplar and Highland. McDaniel is challenging the results of a June 24 runoff election against Senator Thad Cochran, where the incumbent won by 7,667 votes.

McDaniel says many irregularities occurred in the runoff and that he's the real Republican nominee. Cochran has declared victory and McDaniel has no hope of reversing the election result.

"What I want to do is this: I want to see what the court has to say. We'll respect the court's decision and we'll move forward. But until I hear his decision, I can't make those calls right now," said McDaniel.

The runoff case goes to court Monday and a judge will decide if McDaniel's lawyers filed their challenge in a timely fashion. A judge has set a trial date of September 16.

The Republican nominee will face former Congressman Travis Childers, the Democratic nominee.

