Calvin Godfrey and Kedren Johnson enroll at Memphis

(WMC-TV) - University of Memphis officially welcomes a couple of key transfers to campus. Now, the wait to see when they'll be eligible to play.

Six-foot-eight, 230 pound forward Calvin Godfrey, and 6-foot-4, 230 pound point guard Kedren Johnson enrolled as students at the University of Memphis Monday, the first day of classes.



Johnson is trying to transfer from Vanderbilt where he started as a freshman in 2012, but was later suspended.

Godfrey, who originally signed with Iowa State, is transferring from Southern University in Baton Rouge on a hardship waiver because that school isn't eligible for the NCAA Playoffs. The U of M is appealing to the NCAA for immediate eligibility for both players.



