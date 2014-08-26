Early morning shooting sends 2 people to hospital

(WMC) – Two people were sent to the hospital after being shot in the 500 block of East Shelby Drive around 2:30 Tuesday morning.

One person's injuries are life-threatening, the other victim is expected to survive.

Police have not released a suspect description.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 901-528-CASH (2274), texting 'AWARD' to 274637 or visiting www.528cash.org.

