Rape kit lawsuit moves from federal to state court

The women say the city and county's negligence allowed a serial rapist to roam free for years. One of the plaintiffs was 12 years old when she was raped.





The three women dismissed their initial federal class action lawsuit and filed a new lawsuit in circuit court. The plaintiffs' attorney, Daniel Lofton, says circuit court is more appropriate.





"The old suit focused on constitutional claims. The new suit focuses on the emotional damage the victims have suffered," Lofton explained.





The lawsuit says the victims of convicted serial rapist Anthony Alliano gave evidence to investigators, but their rape kits sat on a shelf and went untested, along with 12,000 other kits





The women allege the city and county's failure to test the kits allowed Alliano to perpetuate his crime more than 100 times; his victims included young girls.