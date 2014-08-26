UniverSoul Circus hosts rally to promote peace

(WMC) – The UniverSoul Circus is in town and not only are they bringing smiles to kids' faces, they're also promoting peace in the Mid-South.

The goal of Tuesday's "Life Matters Parade and Peace Rally" is to promote peace in at-risk neighborhoods.

The UniverSoul Circus is hoping to send a message to young people that their lives matter to society.

Circus and city leaders announced the parade and peace rally last week. The parade will go through the streets of Hickory Hill starting at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 26 starting at Kirby and Winchester roads and ending at Hickory Ridge Mall.

It will be followed by a peace rally from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The circus opens at 7:30 p.m. Circus goers will be treated to some of the most breath-taking and sought-after circus acts from around the world.

The circus will be in town until Monday, September 1.

