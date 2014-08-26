15-year-old charged in beating death of 78-year-old man

The attacks on the elderly continue to rise in Memphis. A report on victims 65 and older reveals offenses from murder to forcible rape increased nearly five percent in a year's time.

(WMC-TV) -The attacks on elderly continue to rise in Memphis. A report on victims 65 and older reveals offenses from murder to forcible rape increased nearly five percent in a year's time.And these criminals

Attacks on the elderly rise in Memphis

Attacks on the elderly rise in Memphis

An elderly man who was brutally beaten in a Memphis park last October has died from his injuries. Police continue the search for the person who will now face homicide charges for the fatal beating.

(WMC-TV) - An elderly man who was beat to death in a Memphis park last October has died. Police continue the search for the person who will now face homicide charges for the fatal beating. Neighbors say

Elderly man dies after being brutally beaten in park

Elderly man dies after being brutally beaten in park

Johnny Hurley was beaten and left for dead on October 27, 2013. He spent months in the hospital and eventually died of injuries on March 21, 2014. (Source: Victim's family)

(WMC) - A 15-year-old is under arrest and charged with murder in the beating death of a 78-year-old man who was sitting in a city park.

"I always had hope and faith that they would catch the person," Johnny Hurley Jr. said.

Hurley Jr. wants his father's death brought to justice.

Homicide investigators arrested 15-year-old Alzavious Turner on Monday evening. He is charged with first-degree murder. The teen is currently in juvenile court custody.

"I shed tears of joy, you know. It was wonderful news," Hurley Jr. said.

On March 21, 2014, months after being attacked, Johnny Hurley Senior died.

Police say on October 27, 2013, then 14-year-old Alzavious Turner tried to rob Hurley Senior. At some point during the robbery in Glenview park, the teen escalated his attack. He beat the man and left him for dead.

Crime Stopper tips led police to the teen.

His mother refused to comment as she left juvenile court Tuesday.

Turner told police he was "just trying to get some money." He says he punched the man several times in the head, went through his pockets, found no money, and left him there."

The boy's lawyer says there is no evidence, besides Turner's confession, linking him to the crime.

"Police get a 14-15-year-old kid down there and they can make him say anything," Turner's lawyer said.

"This little punk that was responsible for my father's death, don't know anything about him or what he stood for," Hurley Jr. said. "My daddy was a special man."