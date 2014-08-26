StormTrack 5 app for iPhone, iPad, Android

The WMC Action News 5 Stormtracker app is a FREE app featuring content from the Mid-South's most reliable weather team. The app includes push alerts for severe weather warnings, lightning, and the ability to submit weather photos and videos to the WMC Action News 5 newsroom.

The alerts are sent based on the device's location, using GPS. This means you don't have to select any particular county; you are simply warned if severe weather is threatening the current location of your device should you choose to accept push notifications.

You can also customize your location and use the StormTrack 5 app if you're traveling, or even if you move out of the Mid-South. Simply switch your default location and you will continue to get alerts for the area you choose.

All versions of the app offer the following: - Interactive map optimized for 3G and WiFi performance - Weather blogs from the WMC Action News 5 stormtracking team - Vertical and horizontal map display with animated radar map looping - NOWRAD, a highly responsive modern radar map display - Storm tracking to show which way storms are moving - Current temperatures, high temperature, low temperature, dewpoint - Highest resolution satellite cloud imagery available - Exclusive Road Weather Index (patent pending) - Color-coded weather alerts arranged by severity - Fully-integrated GPS for current location awareness - Integrated compass overlay for iPhone 3GS and 4 models - Video forecasts from the WMC AN5 weather team - Accurate 10-day forecasts with both daily and hourly detail - Sunrise, sunset, UV index - Ability to easily save your favorite locations - Customize display settings for map layers (radar, satellite, road weather, wind speed, tropical satellite) - Custom overlays (turn on or off): Earthquakes, Storm Tracks, Tropical Tracks, Compass - Display temperature units in Farenheit or Celsius - Display wind units in Mph or Kph - Earthquake plotting - tap on an earthquake to display its detail - Weather Widget for unlock page - Storm Track Plotting - Tropical Track Plotting - Status bar alert acknowledgment - Alerts over map on/off switch in settings - English and Spanish support (version 1.6 and higher)

