Cashier uses cell phone like a handgun, fools would-be robber

An armed man walked into the Quick And Easy Store on Grove Road in Memphis, Tenn. on August 17 around 6 p.m.





Surveillance video shows the cashier point his cell phone at the intruder like a gun. The intruder flinched, then started shooting as he ran out of the store.





Sonya Leetom lives in the neighborhood across the street from the store.





"Oh my gosh, that's brilliant," she said. "It seemed like it was clever, but obviously he [the robber] kept shooting."





A number of shots were fired at the cashier behind the counter before the man ran out the door and ran away.





"At least he left," Leetom added. "And I'm glad no one got hurt."





The store owner did not want to speak on camera and was opposed to releasing the video.





Shelby County deputies are now trying to find the man who tried to rob the store. The only identifying feature they can reveal is that he was wearing an "old man" style mask.





If you have information that could help investigators solve the case, call 901-222-5600.



