Mothers disagree with doctor advice, ask parents to shoulder responsibility

(WMC) - Some parents in the Mid-South think doctors are wrong in their latest school suggestion.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says adolescent children should not start school earlier than 8:30 a.m.

New research shows that the body clock for children in puberty naturally shifts, causing children to want to stay up late and sleep in.

Deidre Marshall's children go to school at Ridgeway High School. She says she didn't think starting school a little earlier than 8:30 would make much of a difference.

"I don't see the difference. When I went to high school, we started at 7:00 and you got people my age with great careers. So it didn't affect us. So it shouldn't affect our kids," Marshall said.

"I don't agree, because the children stay up all night watching TV, iPad, and iPhones and texting and all of that," Linda Andrews, another Ridgeway High parent, told WMC Action News 5. "If the parents do their jobs, which is to have them to have a nice meal and then go to bed at a decent hour, they can get up and go to school and perform."

Andrews say the message behind the scientific information should force parents to change, not the schools. She says parents need to shoulder the responsibility.

"I believe it starts at home with the parents. Get up and do what they're suppose to do as parents and these children will be better children."