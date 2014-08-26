Memphis will vote on wine in grocery stores after submitting signatures

(WMC) - Memphis residents will have the opportunity to vote on a referendum that would allow grocery stores within city limits to sell wine.

The election commission verified the required amount of signatures—13,372—needed for the referendum.

Residents in unincorporated Shelby Co. did not submit petitions with necessary signatures, and therefore will not vote.

Governor Bill Haslam signed the wine in grocery stores bill in March after years of debate.

The law allows liquor stores to carry non-alcoholic products along with beer and cigarettes; additionally, it's what says that grocery stores will be able to sell wine.

Voters in each Tennessee city must approve these sales in order for the legislation to work in their community.

Memphis voters will decide if it will pass Nov. 4.

If approved, grocery stores can begin putting wine on their shelves once summer 2016 hits.



