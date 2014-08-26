Two construction workers hit on the job

Two people in different Mid-South counties were sent to the hospital after being hit in construction zones on Tuesday afternoon. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

A construction worker was airlifted to the Regional Medical Center after being hit in Fayette County, Tenn. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Two people in different Mid-South counties were sent to the hospital after being hit in construction zones on Tuesday afternoon.

A construction worker was airlifted to the Regional Medical Center after being hit in Fayette County, Tenn.

Tennessee Highway Patrol says the worker was flagging traffic in a paving zone on Highway 196 near Highway 64 when a vehicle hit him.

A woman driving a white SUV struck him; her vehicle came to a stop 200 feet away.

In Cordova, another construction worker was hit by a vehicle near a construction site near Hunters Rest Lane. Police say that worker was sent to the hospital, but a condition report is unavailable.

The Federal Highway Association gave these tips to help drivers safely navigate through construction zones.

Keep your headlights on even if it's daytime

Obey the posted speed limit

Pay close attention when merging into traffic

Stay alert and away from distractions

Be patient