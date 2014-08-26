Two construction workers hit on the job - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Two construction workers hit on the job

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(WMC) - Two people in different Mid-South counties were sent to the hospital after being hit in construction zones on Tuesday afternoon.

A construction worker was airlifted to the Regional Medical Center after being hit in Fayette County, Tenn.

Tennessee Highway Patrol says the worker was flagging traffic in a paving zone on Highway 196 near Highway 64 when a vehicle hit him.

A woman driving a white SUV struck him; her vehicle came to a stop 200 feet away.

In Cordova, another construction worker was hit by a vehicle near a construction site near Hunters Rest Lane. Police say that worker was sent to the hospital, but a condition report is unavailable. 

The Federal Highway Association gave these tips to help drivers safely navigate through construction zones.

  • Keep your headlights on even if it's daytime
  • Obey the posted speed limit
  • Pay close attention when merging into traffic
  • Stay alert and away from distractions
  • Be patient

