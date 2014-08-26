No body found in dumpster - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

No body found in dumpster

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(WMC) - Crews did not find a body in a dumpster after investigating a tip.

Police responded to 1407 Union Avenue near Watkins Street in the medical district Tuesday afternoon. 

According to police, a witness claimed she saw a woman take a child out of a dumpster, then left.

They thoroughly searched the area and found nothing.

