Multiple vehicles involved in crash on I-55

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(WMC) - Crews worked a crash on Interstate 55 southbound at I-240.

From Tennessee Department of Transportation cameras, it appears a tractor-trailer hit another vehicle.

An ambulance was at the accident. 

Southbound traffic was affected with a right lane blocked.

Additionally, in a separate traffic update, Sam Cooper going eastbound saw a crawl early Tuesday evening. It is unknown why traffic was slow, but it could be attributed to construction on the I-40/240 interchange.

