Memphis lands 6-foot-11 basketball commit Nick Marshall

(WMC) - The Memphis Tigers basketball team added a commitment to their 2016 class in 6-foot-11 center Nick Marshall from Lexington High School in Tennessee.

The big center is known for his shot-blocking ability and is ranked just outside Rivals Top 100 (#113 currently) for the class of 2015. Marshall averaged 12 points, 11 rebounds, and 3 blocks per game in his junior season.

According to Rivals, Marshall plans to reclassify to 2016, and he will spend next season in prep school after graduating high school in May.

Marshall plays AAU Ball for Team Thad, Memphian and NBA Star Thaddeus Young's program, giving him opportunity to play against some of the top players in the country.

"The biggest thing was if I feel at home, they got me," said Marshall. "And Memphis really made me feel at home."

Marshall says his doctors think he still has "two growth spurts left," and predicts he could be "above 7-foot-2 or 7-foot-3" when he's done growing. Marshall is the second commitment for the Tigers in the class of 2016, joining 5-star prospect Dedric Lawson.

