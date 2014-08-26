Teachers file lawsuits against SCS

Their issues include tenures not being honored, rising health care costs, and performance-based bonuses in lieu of incremental raises. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Teachers took aim at the Shelby County Schools board Tuesday and may even be taking their issues to court over ongoing concerns.

Their issues include tenures not being honored, rising health care costs, and performance-based bonuses in lieu of incremental raises.

"I bring home approximately $600 less that I did last year, a month," one teacher said.

Another teacher said, "I actually bring home less money this year than I did actually in my third year of teaching."

Superintendent Dorsey Hopson says the district is simply working within its means, even if that means many teachers feel as if they're being overlooked.

"We wish we had a blank check," he said. "Clearly, the lifeblood of our organization are our teachers."

But some teachers have already filed lawsuits, and they plan to be back before the school board as well.

The school board cannot officially comment on pending litigation, but Superintendent Hopson said he wants to continue to work with teachers through their issues.