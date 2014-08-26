18-year-old shot at Peppertree Apartments

Law enforcement and public officials are getting involved with a Memphis apartment complex following a string of shootings, including one in which a stray bullet hit a 3-year-old boy.

(WMC - TV) - Law enforcement and public officials are getting involved with a Memphis apartment complex following a string of shootings. Back in 2007, the Peppertree Apartments were declared a property

(WMC) - An 18-year-old is in critical condition after a shooting at Peppertree Apartments.

He was sent to the hospital Tuesday night.

No one is in custody for the shooting.

Back in 2007, the Peppertree Apartments were declared a property nuisance. It took several months before owners could get it back up to speed.

Officials have asked if the property has become a problem property again in recent years.

Earlier in 2014, in two different incidents, a 3-year-old and a girl under 18 have been shot.

