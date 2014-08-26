Identities sought in bloody Beale Street fight video

Video is making its way around social media after a fight reportedly broke out on Beale Street early Sunday morning. The video shows a man, lying on the ground with his pants pulled down, bleeding from the head as a group of people take photos and video with their cellphones.

(WMC) - Cell phone video of a man lying in the middle of Beale Street unconscious and bleeding made national headlines earlier in August. Now new cell phone video shows what happened before Jonathan Parker got knocked out.

The video shows women swinging purses and their fists hitting Parker. Other video shows Parker jumping around then a man punches Parker once, knocking him to the ground.

Memphis police say witnesses told investigators that Parker had been putting his hand up women's skirts, but so far no one has filed a police report.

Investigators say Parker told them he was too drunk, and he doesn't remember what happened.

Police want the women to come forward and anyone who might be able to identify who punched Parker.

