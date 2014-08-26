Police look to identify women in video - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Identities sought in bloody Beale Street fight video

(WMC) - Cell phone video of a man lying in the middle of Beale Street unconscious and bleeding made national headlines earlier in August. Now new cell phone video shows what happened before Jonathan Parker got knocked out.

The video shows women swinging purses and their fists hitting Parker. Other video shows Parker jumping around then a man punches Parker once, knocking him to the ground.

Memphis police say witnesses told investigators that Parker had been putting his hand up women's skirts, but so far no one has filed a police report.

Investigators say Parker told them he was too drunk, and he doesn't remember what happened.

Police want the women to come forward and anyone who might be able to identify who punched Parker.

