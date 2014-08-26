SCS to make upgrades on school security camera systems - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

SCS to make upgrades on school security camera systems

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(WMC) - The Shelby County Schools board votes to spend $649,159 for a better security camera system.

This includes the purchase of security camera systems and licenses to update current camera systems.

The new equipment will be installed at 11 schools. The schools included are listed below. 

  • Barret's Chapel School
  • Dexter Elementary
  • Dexter Middle
  • E.E. Jeter Middle
  • Germantown Middle
  • Grandview Heights Middle
  • Highland Oaks Middle
  • Lowrance School
  • Mt. Pisgah Middle
  • Northaven Middle
  • Woodstock Middle
