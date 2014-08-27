Hot and dry, new kind of credit card fraud, Teachers lawsuit, wine in grocery stores go to voters

Good morning and keep the A/C on today it's going to be another hot one today..highs in the mid 90s and dry...Details on the weather today and the rest of this week and this weekend on WMC Action News 5 every 10 mins with Ron Childers.



We're talking about a special kind of credit card fraud this morning....this one is when your card is stolen while you still have the warning all new this morning WMC Action News 5.



Shelby County School teachers are taking aim at the school board. After they say concerns went unanswered so they decided to go to court. We have live with details on the litigation on WMC Action News 5.



People living in Southaven will soon have to pay MORE for to take out their trash..Instead of a tax hike..The city is charging people residents a $12 monthly fee to collect garbage.



A tug-of-war over an iconic Memphis Landmark. People are fighting to save the Mid-South Coliseum from demolition. There is now an online campaign for it to remain "public." Details on WMC Action News 5.



An update this morning on the hunt for terrorists who killed an American journalist in Iraq and an American believed to be with that group has been killed. An update this morning on WMC.



Supporters of wine in grocery stores are raising a glass...Many Mid-South voters will decide in November whether grocery stores can sell wine. Details this morning on WMC.



Hundreds of Mid-Southerners are scrambling to find jobs because the Crittenden Regional Hospital is shutting down. We are live with in West Memphis with some help for these workers on WMC.



