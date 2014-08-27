Man shot in scuffle with robbery suspect

(WMC) – A man shot by an armed robber is recovering in the hospital on Wednesday. Memphis police say he's an example of what not to do if you find yourself in a similar situation.

Investigators say the victim was shot as he tried to wrestle the gun away from the robber.

The 22-year-old man was walking home from a store around midnight in the 3900 block of Ravenoak Drive, near Ridgeway Boulevard.

That's when investigators say a man with a gun approached him and demanded money.

The victim went for the gun and the two struggled over it until the victim was shot and the robber got away.

Police say if someone approaches you with a gun, you should never fight back. Instead, give them what they ask for and when they are gone, call police. Be sure to pay attention, so you can give police a good description of the suspect.

Police do not have a good description of the suspect in this case.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or visit the Crime Stoppers website: http://memphis.crimestoppersweb.com/.

