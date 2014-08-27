Police arrest suspected identify thief

He is charged with identity theft and fraudulent use of a debit card. (Photo Source: SCSO)

A few hours after releasing the photos to the media, police said that the suspect was in custody due to a Crime Stoppers tip.

(WMC) - Crime Stoppers tips and quick actions by the victim resulted in the arrest of a man who was caught on camera using a stolen debit card, police say.

On Wednesday, police reached out to the public in hopes of identifying him.

Officers responded to a theft call on Wednesday, July 23 around 1 p.m. in the area of Poplar Avenue and Estate Drive. A woman said someone stole her credit card and used it in the area of Park Avenue and White Station Road.

According to the affidavit, the victim says she noticed her debit card missing from her purse.

She immediately checked her bank account and found a suspicious charge of $11.61 from the Smart Mart on Park Avenue.

That's when police began going through surveillance video and found pictures of a man using that stolen debit card. He bought three items totaling exactly $11.61.

He was identified as Wesley Stewart and turned himself in to police on Wednesday.

He is charged with identity theft and fraudulent use of a debit card.

The lesson that can be learned from this is to check your bank statements often and not just when something suspicious happens.

If can help police in any investigation, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH or visit the Crime Stoppers website: http://memphis.crimestoppersweb.com/.

