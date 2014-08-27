Man cuts himself on broken glass, dies after burglary attempt

The man bled out and died on the front lawn in the 3400 block of Bowen Avenue. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) – A man was killed while reportedly trying to break into a business. He was discovered by a disturbing blood trail, leading from a business' broken window to the man's home.

Akil Adisa won't soon wipe clean the bloody reminder of a deadly break-in.

"I saw him take his last breath, man," Adisa said.

His neighbor bled out and died on the front lawn in the 3400 block of Bowen Avenue. Police on the scene quickly figured out why by following a blood trail down the sidewalk, across the street.

"He a good guy, but he do some scandalous stuff though," Adisa said.

Police say the man tried to break into the accent shop across the street, but instead he severely cut himself on broken glass and tried to stumble back to his apartment.

Adisa says he has only been his neighbor for about two weeks, but he knew him on a first name basis.

"To be honest, he was just in a desperate situation, because he was behind on his rent," he said.

That ultimately may have led to the break-in that killed him.

Investigators have not released the man's identity.

