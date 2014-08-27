Woman: Plumber put me $900 in the hole

A disabled Mid-South woman says a plumber put her $900 in the hole. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - A Mid-South woman with disabilities says a plumber put her $900 in the hole.

Frenchie King says she has early onset arthritis, so her doctor told her to get a bathtub to soak. King says the plumber took two hours to install a tub she bought on Sunday.

King says she was charged $500 for the two-hour installation. Right after the plumber left, she turned on the nozzle and water started spewing everywhere.

She says when the contractor came back, she was at the hardware store around the corner. She says he wouldn't wait for her.

After calls back and forth, the contractor sent her text messages:

"I was going to come back out there till you called me A thief I am not a thief"

"I will get n touch with my attorney"

"Everything was fine before I left I have worked for people like u before !!"

But King says the plumber wouldn't come back to fix the job, and she had to get a new company to install the tub, which cost another $400.

Through tears, King recalled the eight months it took to save money for the job; she doesn't know what she is going to do to recover.

"My tub was rocking and now I'm going to have to call my homeowners insurance, because I got a leak," she said.

The company is not accredited by the Better Business Bureau. The business turned out to be a house in Bartlett.

WMC Action News 5 called the contractor, and he said he did not install the tub and had no knowledge of the other man.

The man who installed the tub said he's freelance and said not to mention the contractor's name. He threatened WMC Action News 5 about airing the story, and he said King should have gotten a licensed contractor.

Consumer experts recommend making sure you only used licensed contractors. If the price sounds too good to be true, it is.

We are not naming the contractor because all three say the contractor never touched the tub, and there's no way to get the true identity of the man who did.

Meanwhile, King likely won't get her money back.

