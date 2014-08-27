Family fears dog that attacked 6-year-old

(WMC) – A 6-year old was attacked by a rottweiler, has wounds all over his body, and is living in fear.

His family is upset because they say 10 days after the attack, the dog was released back to its owner.

Valerie Butler has been making sure her gate is locked ever since August 13, when the dog attacked her grandson.

"My grandson sustained multiple injuries, upper extremities, lower extremities," she said. "He's afraid to come out. He's psychologically scarred."

The attack happened near the front of Butler's house on Pepper Crossing Street. Butler says her grandson, Martez, was riding his bike when the dog seemed to come out of nowhere and began biting the 6-year old.

"And he's [the dog] really huge, probably about 80 to 100 pounds," she said.

Butler says a neighbor came out and ran the dog off. She said rabies control officers showed up and took the dog into custody, but after 10 days, the dog was released back to the owner, who was cited because the dog got loose.

Butler does not agree with the punishment.

"I think the dog should be euthanized," she said.

Butler is not giving up. She says she has hired an attorney to look into the matter, and she's is circulating a petition in the neighborhood to have something done about the dog.

