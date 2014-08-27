Andy's Restaurant Scorecard: Manager tries to 'flip' his grade

(WMC) - A "C" is not an "A."

Not in algebra. Not in the alphabet -- and certainly not in Mississippi restaurant health inspections.

But a manager of Geisha Japanese Restaurant -- 125 Pratt Dr. in Corinth, MS -- tried to pass off his establishment's "C" as an "A" when the Scorecard came to town this week.

According to Mississippi health department records, the establishment earned a "C," the lowest grade a Mississippi restaurant can earn, on its Aug. 19 health inspection.

Geisha Japanese Restaurant's most intriguing violation: it was cited for no evidence of a food safety-certified manager. The report said the "person in charge (does not) demonstrate knowledge or perform duty."

Sure enough, when we visited, the manager on duty identified as "Jose" pulled a dated "A" inspection report from his file and, for whatever reason, tried to pass it off as his current inspection.

When we presented him a copy of his establishment's true current inspection -- the "C" from Aug. 19 -- he acknowledged it, as well as the health code's requirement to post it inside his restaurant.

Other violations:

"adequate hand-washing facilities CORRECTED ON SITE"

"food separated & protected NOT IN COMPLIANCE"

"plumbing preventing backflow NOT IN COMPLIANCE"

When I asked Jose if those violations have been addressed, he answered, "No. Not yet. I can call somebody."

Yeah, that might be a good idea, Jose. It's been a week since the health department cited your place for those violations.

To be fair, Geisha Japanese Restaurant has an exemplary inspection history. It's had 14 inspections since it opened in 2010, all of them "A's" except this latest inspection, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.

In the parking lot, I asked customer Betty Creason of Corinth what she thinks of the restaurant.

"Sometimes, it's OK. Sometimes, it's not," she said.



This time, it's not.

Get that grade back up, Geisha -- and get a certified manager.

SCORES OF THE WEEK:

Broadway Pizza, 629 S. Mendenhall Rd., White Station Area/East Memphis, 100 on Aug. 19

Lenny's Sub Shop, 700 Mt. Moriah Rd., White Station Area/East Memphis, 100 on Aug. 18



Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken, 730 S. Mendenhall Rd., White Station Area/East Memphis, 99 on Aug. 19



Tops Bar-B-Q, 5194 Poplar Ave., White Station Area/East Memphis, 98 on Aug. 20



Subway, 3647 S. Mendenhall Rd., Fox Meadows/SE Memphis, 97 on Aug. 18



Foozi West, 5050 Poplar Ave., White Station Area/East Memphis, 96 on Aug. 20



Mi Pueblo Mexican Restaurant, 5007 Black Rd., White Station Area/East Memphis, 96 on Aug. 18



Subway, 4730 Riverdale Rd., Southeast Memphis, 96 on Aug. 15



Piccadilly Cafeteria, 2055 Exeter Rd., Germantown, TN, 95 on Aug. 21



The Pie Folks, 7781 Farmington Blvd., Germantown, TN, 95 on Aug. 20



Overstuffed Deli, 7781 Farmington Blvd., Germantown, TN, 94 on Aug. 20



Huey's, 7677 Farmington Blvd., Germantown, TN, 94 on Aug. 20



Foozi, 5100 Poplar Ave., East Memphis, 94 on Aug. 20



Las Delicias Tortilleria, 3727 S. Mendenhall Rd., Fox Meadows/SE Memphis, 94 on Aug. 18



El Chapultepec Mexican Restaurant, 2037 Exeter Rd., Germantown, TN, 93 on Aug. 21



Memphis Pizza Café, 7604 Farmington Blvd., Germantown, TN, 93 on Aug. 20



Papa Murphy's Take-N-Bake Pizza, 7781 Farmington Blvd., Germantown, TN, 93 on Aug. 20



Little Caesar's Pizza, 4730 Riverdale Rd., Southeast Memphis, 92 on Aug. 15



New Asia Restaurant, 2075 Exeter Rd., Germantown, TN, 92 on Aug. 21



Vanelli's Deli, 7873 Farmington Blvd., Germantown, TN, 92 on Aug. 21



Grand Buffet, 2015 Exeter Rd., Germantown, TN, 91 on Aug. 21



Molly's La Casita, 2006 Madison Ave., Overton Square/Midtown Memphis, 91 on Aug. 19



Huey's, 1927 Madison Ave., Midtown Memphis, 91 on Aug. 19



Zinnie's Restaurant & Lounge, 1688 Madison Ave., Midtown Memphis, 90 on Aug. 18

