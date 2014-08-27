1 killed in Hardeman County plane crash

"It's hard to believe a man like him is gone," Airport Manager Paul Lehnert said. (Photo Source: Paul Lehnert)

Hardeman County Sheriff's Office says one person is dead. (Source: Chopper 5)

(WMC) - Hardeman County Sheriff's Office says one person is dead after a crop duster crashed 10 miles outside of Middleton, Tenn.

James Taylor was in the plane when he died, according to officials at Whitehurst Field Airport where the aircraft was lodged.

"It's hard to believe a man like him is gone," Airport Manager Paul Lehnert said.

Taylor is owner of Taylor's Flying Service, and this year the company celebrated 40 years in business.

The plane was found on private property in a wooded area. According to sources, the plane clipped power lines before going down.

"He was very hardworking. We loved to see him when we did," Lehnert said.

Lehnert calls Taylor a permanent fixture at Whitehurst.

National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are in the area, and they are expected to release a full report on the crash to the Hardeman County Sheriff's Office.

"It is a dangerous occupation, but he loved it so much, he'll be badly missed," Lehnert said.

