A Memphis mouthful? Chick-fil-A's Chicken & Waffles will test in Bluff City

(WMC) - Memphis has the privilege of being a test market for the expanded breakfast menu at Chick-fil-A.

On social media, users in Memphis were so excited about one of the items that the popular fast food restaurant trended locally on Twitter Wednesday morning.

Conversation about Chicken & Waffles topped other healthier options—like oatmeal and a yogurt parfait—on the upcoming menu.

The 440-calorie breakfast includes a portion of boneless chicken breast and a Belgian-style waffle with caramelized sugar.

Some chicken and waffles enthusiasts are skeptical, as several local restaurants in Memphis have the dish down to near perfection. But many on Facebook and other networks said they are excited to try Chick-fil-A's spin on it.

Other markets testing the new Chicken & Waffles include Middle Georgia, Philadelphia, and Island Empire, Calif.

