Family, student fights to have 'bless you' allowed in school

A young girl, who claims she was standing up for her religious beliefs in the classroom, was suspended after breaking a class rule of saying "bless you" after a classmate sneezed.

A young girl says she was standing up for her religious beliefs in the classroom after breaking a class rule.

There was an increased police presence at the Dyer County High football game Friday night. The school received hundreds of threats of violence after a student was reprimanded for saying "Bless You" in a computer class after another student sneezed.

(WMC) - There was an increased police presence at the Dyer County High football game Friday night. The school received hundreds of threats of violence after a student was reprimanded for saying "Bless

The teacher allegedly has a list of words that students may not use in the classroom. (Photo Source: Viewer submitted)

(WMC) - A Dyer County High student and her family are looking to a higher power, asking for a public apology and the words "bless you" allowed in the school.

Kendra Turner and her family have engaged the services of a group out of Texas called Liberty Institute, a nonprofit group that defends religious liberties across America.

This comes after Turner was reportedly suspended for saying "bless you" in class after someone sneezed.

The group sent a demand letter to Dyer County High requesting the apology and reinstatement of bless you.

Dyer County High is not commenting.

Becky Wisegardner said the words on the board were discussed in youth group. She told the group it is a constitutional right to use the words.

"We've gotten to the point where we're concerned about the words 'bless you' violating the constitution. That's just ludicrous," she said. "Our church has had threats. We've had threats. It's ridiculous that in America this would turn into such a thing."

Wisegardner said another student was scolded earlier in the year for saying "bless you."

Memphis attorney Leslie Ballin said the whole thing is a matter of separation of church and state and whether "bless you" is considered a religious term.

The attorney at Liberty Institute said if Dyer County High doesn't meet their demands, a federal lawsuit is possible.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

