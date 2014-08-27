Shooting sends one to hospital - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Shooting sends one to hospital

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(WMC) - One person was sent to the hospital after a shooting at Tarry Park and Tarrywood Drive, which is near the Memphis International Airport.

The victim is in critical condition.

Police have not arrested anyone as of Wednesday night, and they say the man responsible may have dreadlocks.

