Harold Crye works contract with Leahy's Mobile Home Park

Residents at Leahy's Mobile Home Park are preparing to leave after receiving the final notice from MLGW that the utilities at the park will be disconnected due to non-payment on Tuesday.

(WMC) - Residents at Leahy's Mobile Home Park are preparing to leave after receiving the final notice from MLGW that the utilities at the park will be disconnected due to non-payment on Tuesday. The park's

(WMC) - The lead name in one of America's largest real estate brokers came to the rescue of dozens of Mid-South families.

Harold Crye of Crye-Leike Realtors says he has a contract to buy Leahy's Mobile Home Park at 3070 Summer Avenue.

About 40 of the mobile home park's 65 renters moved out as the former owner failed to pay utilities. A court order is keeping utilities on until at least next Wednesday.

Crye says he plans to restore the property to its "highest and best use" with new plumbing that might lower utility bills. Leahy's has capacity for 80 mobile homes.

Crye owns another mobile home park in Florida and helps lead Memphis-based Crye-Leike, which has reached the top five among real estate sales in America.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.