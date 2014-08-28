'Hope' is the message from TN band's #ALSIceBucketChallenge

(WMC) – The Ice Bucket Challenge seen all over social media has raised $94.3 million for the ALS Association as of Wednesday, Aug. 27. A Tennessee band took the challenge to a new level and with it, shared a message of hope.

The Munford High School band was challenged by the Franklin, Tenn. high school band.

Their Ice Bucket Challenge video was posted to Facebook on Wednesday and by Thursday morning, the post was shared nearly 1,000 times.

The entire band, including the three directors, participated in the challenge, spelling out the word 'hope.' The students raised money to donate to the ALS Association.

The Munford High School band challenged the high schools in Meridian, Adamsville, Brighton, and Arlington. They also challenged Houston High School to do the same.

Click here to learn more about the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge: http://www.alsa.org/.

