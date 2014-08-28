District 30 seat to be vacated by Sen. Jim Kyle

(WMC) - State Senate District 30 will be vacated on Friday since Senator Jim Kyle won his Chancery Court judge race.

The attorney general says an election to replace Sen. Kyle will be added to the November ballot.

Shelby County Democratic Party will be responsible for nominating Kyle's replacement.

Click here to read the Tenn. Attorney General's full legal opinion: http://www.tn.gov/attorneygeneral/op/2014/op14-78.pdf.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.