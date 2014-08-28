U.S. Postal Service stops delivery to Mid-South apartment complex

(WMC) - For over a month, residents in Overton Garden Apartments in Frayser have not received mail because the United States Postal Service stopped delivery.

Resident Ashley Magsby is frustrated and wants answers.

"I have bills, important mail, papers that I'm looking for that I can't get," said Magsby.

USPS spokesman David Walton said carriers stopped delivery at the complex after the maintenance personnel painted over the key holes, leaving residents unable to access their boxes.

"We have made several attempts to contact management, we've tried to call and we've gone out there in person," said Walton.

In order to retrieve mail, Magsby and other residents are forced to pick it up at the Frayser post office branch.

"It's a hassle because not all the time do I have gas in my car to make it that far," said Magsby.

In addition to the mailbox locks being painted, someone tore off the back of a mailbox unit leaving it unsecure.

"People get checks in the mail, they get medicine, we can't leave that unsecure." said Walton, "We feel for them, but our hands are tied until we can discuss with management how they're going to be taking care of it.

Walton said the USPS provides mailbox units to all apartments complexes for free, but management is responsible for any repairs.

WMC Action News 5 was able to contact a leasing manager by phone who told us they have ordered a mailbox unit that should arrive in a few weeks.

