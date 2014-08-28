Job seekers offered employment on the spot at career fair

(WMC) - At a time when landing a good job with benefits can be hard, many people who attended a Memphis job fair on Thursday found themselves with jobs before the event even started.





Salmon Companies is hiring and you could be its next employee. Aishia Taylor was practically offered a job on the spot.





"She was just excited to come work for us, so that's the kind of people that we want," said the hiring manager, Shondra Smith.





Taylor showed up early and asked the right questions. She went into the job fair knowing she was a good fit.





Salmon Companies partners with United States Postal Service to deliver mail. Its employees drive the trucks that transport the mail. They also keep the trucks serviced and ready to go.





Taylor has been driving trucks for eight years, but had plenty of questions prepared to make sure the job was a good fit.





"There were questions I had because any responsible person should have questions," she said.





Those questions were answered. Lunch was even provided. Taylor was glad to see the company hiring on the spot.





The company's human resources department was on site all day. If the company was interested in hiring someone at the job fair, the employees could go straight for a drug test.





"I just look forward to where this can take me," Taylor added.





Shondra Smith is glad to be a part of matching quality employees with secure jobs. The company is looking to hire class A drivers, seasonal drivers, class A, B, and C mechanics and utility workers.



