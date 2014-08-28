AHA: Sandwiches contain hidden sodium dangers

A study recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that one in 10 cardiovascular deaths can be attributed to a diet of more than 2,000 milligrams of sodium per day.





American Heart Association recommends Americans consume no more than 1,500 milligrams of sodium per day for a heart-healthy diet.





Thursday afternoon, on WMC Action News 5 at 4 p.m., Baptist Memorial Hospital dietitian Christina Turner joined Kontji Anthony to talk about one food item that can have hidden sodium dangers: the sandwich.





American Heart Association's Salty Six (six popular foods high in sodium) includes: breads and rolls, cold cuts and cured meats, pizza, poultry, soups and sandwiches.





Here's Turner's comparison of salty versus healthy sandwich ingredients:

SALTY SANDWICH INGREDIENTS:

2 slices of light rye bread (2 servings) - 520 mg.

2 slices of turkey breast meat (1 serving) - 740 mg.

1 slice of Velveeta cheese (1 serving) - 320 mg.

1 tablespoons of light ranch dressing (1/2 serving) - 175 mg.

Total sodium: 1755 mg

HEALTHY SANDWICH INGREDIENTS:

2 slices of whole wheat bread (AHA certified heart-healthy/2 servings) - 210 mg.

2 ounces of Boar's Head oven roasted turkey breast (AHA certified/1 serving) - 360 mg.

3 slices of thinly-sliced Swiss cheese (1 serving) - 65 mg.

1 teaspoon of mustard (1 serving) - 60 mg.

Total sodium: 695 mg



