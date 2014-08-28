Ask Andy: FREE auto recall checks by VIN

(WMC) - These are the links to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's free recall look-up by VIN (vehicle identification number) and to Carfax's Free Recall Search.

Locate your vehicle's VIN on a tin plate just under your windshield on the driver's side of the dashboard. You can also find it labeled on the inside of the driver's side door, as well as on your vehicle's registration.



www.safercar.gov/vinlookup

recall.carfax.com

