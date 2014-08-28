SCS teacher suspended, accused of hitting 6-year-old with stick

The child has DiGeorge Syndrome, which affects her speech. Family members say she was still able to communicate what happened to her at Keystone Elementary School.





Parents outside of the school on Thursday had rave reviews about the teacher in question.





"The teacher is real nice," parent Stefanie Jamerson said. "And they, you know, help the children. And they pretty good to me."





But the family of the 1st grade student with special needs is not pleased after the 6-year-old came home and said, "I don't want to go back to school. My teacher hit me in my hand with a stick."





By phone, the girl's family told WMC Action News 5's Nick Kenney that they took the school's administration straight to the teacher's desk, pointed out a yard stick, and said that is what she used to hit the student.





Shelby County Schools had this to say about the incident:





"Any reports involving the safety of our students are taken very seriously. The teacher involved in these allegations has been suspended with pay while the matter is investigated."





Parents say they trust their students' teachers, but if something happened to change that, they would most certainly want it stopped.





"I really hope that don't happen again," Jamerson said.





Family members say they planned to file a police report and had a meeting with school officials on Thursday.



