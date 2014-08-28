Woman in wheelchair evicted from home; neighbors step in to help

Henry does not blame the property owners for their misfortunes. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Jeri Henry says sheriff's deputies and movers showed up at her home of three years to evict her and her husband.

"They said 'It's time for you guys to move out'," she said. "They said 'you have to pay the whole amount.'"

Jeri's husband, who suffers from Type 2 diabetes, lost his job in March when the company shut down abruptly.

"So when we got behind we weren't able to catch up," said Henry.

Unfortunately, Jeri Henry is disabled herself and can't work. She suffered a brain aneurysm that burst on the side of her brain.

"So it caused me to be paralyzed on this side," she explained.

But Jeri says since the eviction happened, something unexpected and wonderful has happened: her neighbors.

"They're bringing us water and ice and sandwiches and sodas. I have met more people in two days than I have the whole three years I've been living here," said Henry.

Neighbor Estefani Tabares and others living on the street are answering the Samaritan call.

"At some point everybody needs help and there are a lot of people that do not help others but I think that it's a nice thing that we're all coming together to try to help," said Tabares.

Hoping to help themselves Jeri's husband is going to try to sell his car.

"I'm shocked that he's gonna sell his Mustang cause that's his baby. She's the other woman. I gave her a name, Maria," Jeri said jokingly.

Even though Jeri says this is one of the hardest challenges she and her husband have ever faced in their marriage, she's thankful. She doesn't blame the property owners for their misfortunes.

"I've come a long way. I made it through this [points to body] I can make it through anything. I'm still here. As long as I'm on top of the earth I can't complain," she said. "We just don't make enough money."

WMC Action News 5 contacted Shelby County Community Services Agency and they're going to try to help the Henrys find housing.

If you find yourself in a similar situation you should contact the Shelby County Community Services Agency. Their website is www.shelbycountytn.gov.

