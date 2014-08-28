Tigers release conference basketball schedule

(WMC) - Tiger Nation can finish the Tigers' 2014-15 slate with the announcement of their American Athletic Conference games.

All of Memphis' conference contests will air on one of ESPN's family of networks (ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU/ESPNews), CBS or CBS Sports Network.

Like its first season in The American in 2013-14, Memphis has 18 league contests this season. However, The American expanded by a team – losing Louisville and Rutgers and adding East Carolina, Tulane and Tulsa – for the 2014-15 campaign, and as a result, each league member plays a different schedule from last season.

Instead of playing a true round-robin (home and away) against every conference member, each team plays eight of the 10 opponents both home and away. Each member also plays one opponent at home and another on the road with no return game this season.

The Tigers' one-time home foe is Temple, while their one-time road game is at USF.

The Tigers play five league opponents – Cincinnati, Connecticut, SMU, Tulane and Tulsa – that were 2014 postseason participants. Cincinnati, Connecticut and Tulsa all played in the 2014 NCAA Tournament, with the Huskies claiming the national crown. SMU was the 2014 NIT runner-up, and Tulane played in the College Basketball Invitational (CBI).

For a second-straight season, Memphis tips off its American Athletic Conference schedule with a New Year's Eve contest. The Tigers open league play Dec. 31 with a 1 p.m. (CT) home contest against Houston.

Memphis' league road opener is Jan. 8 at SMU. The Tigers' Jan. 24 contest at Tulane is being played at the Smoothie King Center, home of the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans.

The Tigers welcome NCAA champion Connecticut to FedExForum Feb. 19 and, two weeks later on Mar. 5, make their first trip to Storrs, Conn., to play the Huskies on the UConn campus.

Memphis hosts its regular-season home finale Feb. 28 versus Tulsa. The Tigers close league regular-season action with back-to-back road contests at Connecticut Mar. 5 and Cincinnati Mar. 8.

The Jacksonville State game, released last Thursday with a date to be announced, now is set for Feb. 4.

The following is the complete 2014-15 Memphis schedule:

Nov. 12 Christian Brothers (Exhibition) 7 pm

Nov. 18 vs. Wichita State (ESPN) 1 pm

Nov. 22 High Point

Nov. 24 Prairie View (ESPN3.com) 7 pm

Nov. 27 vs. Baylor (Fox Sports 1) 11 pm

Nov. 28 vs. Illinois/Indiana State (Fox Sports 1) 7/9:30 pm

Dec. 2 Stephen F. Austin (ESPNews) 6 pm

Dec. 6 Bradley (ESPNU) 8:30 pm

Dec. 13 Oklahoma State (ESPN2) 5 pm

Dec. 17 USC Upstate (ESPN3.com) 7 pm

Dec. 20 Oral Roberts

Dec. 23 Western Illinois (ESPN3.com) 7 pm

Dec. 31 Houston* (ESPNU) 1 pm

Jan. 3 Tulane* (ESPNU) 3 or 5 pm

Jan. 8 at SMU* (ESPN/ESPN2) 8 pm

Jan. 11 at Houston* (CBS SN) 3 pm

Jan. 15 Cincinnati* (ESPN/ESPN2) 6 pm

Jan. 17 UCF* (ESPNews) TBA

Jan. 21 at Tulsa* (ESPNU) 6 pm

Jan. 24 at Tulane* (ESPNU) 7 pm

Jan. 28 East Carolina* (CBS SN) 8 pm

Jan. 31 Gonzaga (ESPN2) 9 pm

Feb. 4 Jacksonville State (ESPN3.com) 7 pm

Feb. 7 Temple* (ESPNews) 12 pm

Feb. 10 at East Carolina* (ESPNU) 6 pm

Feb. 14 at USF* (ESPNU) 11 am

Feb. 19 Connecticut* (ESPN/ESPN2) 8 pm

Feb. 22 at UCF* (CBS SN) 1 pm

Feb. 26 SMU* (ESPN/ESPN2) 8 pm

Feb. 28 Tulsa* (ESPNU) 7 pm

Mar. 5 at Connecticut* (ESPN/ESPN2) 8 pm

Mar. 8 at Cincinnati* (CBS) 11 am

Mar. 12- American Athletic Conference

15 Tournament (Hartford, Conn.)

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved