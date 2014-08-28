Memphis police and fire crews respond to crash at 240 and Norris - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis police and fire crews respond to crash at I-240 and Norris

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Photo Source: WMC Action News 5 Chopper)

(WMC) - Memphis police and fire departments responded to a crash at I-240 and Norris Road.

According to police, two vehicles were involved. Two people were transported to Regional One Medical Center, one in non-critical condition and one in critical condition. 

Drivers experienced traffic delays as crews worked to clear the scene.

