Rain is on the way, MS school districts file suit for billions, Memphis ranked as cultural, No Refusal kicks off tonight

Good morning and happy Friday!! It has been hot the past couple of days but the humidity hasn't been so bad...so it doesn't feel as hot...It will still get hot again today highs in the mid 90s. More humidity today...rain chances this weekend... Details on WMC Action News 5 every 10 mins with Weather on the 5s.



Fourteen Mississippi School districts have filed suit against the state claiming they're owed $115 billion dollars. We're going to explain what this means on WMC Action News 5



Today there's an opportunity for Veterans to land a job. The Memphis VA Medical Center will host a job fair as part of Suicide Prevention Awareness Week. There will be over 30 employers and local schools there to put veterans to work. Details this morning on WMC.



Degrees and thousands of dollars in financial aid up in the air for hundreds of Anthem Career College students in Memphis as the school's final hours tick away this morning. Details on what happens next on WMC.



The "No Refusal" campaign kicks off tonight....to keep not only you safe on the road, but other drivers as well.If a suspected drunk driver refuses a breath test - officers can demand the driver give blood - two vials of it. Details on WMC.



We're sending a high 5 to the City of Memphis..Being recognized nationally for its cultural experience. The BusinessInsider.com ranked Memphis number 18 among the 20 best US cities for culture.



Delta Fair starts today at the Agricenter...



Join us as we get you ready for a great holiday weekend on WMC from 4:30-7am



Andrew Douglas

